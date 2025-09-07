Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 3444501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INDV shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Indivior in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Indivior in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Indivior from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Indivior from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Indivior presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.43 million. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 86.28% and a net margin of 6.65%. Indivior has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,602,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Indivior by 851.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Indivior by 0.9% in the second quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 974,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Indivior by 31.6% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,647,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,499,000 after buying an additional 1,117,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in Indivior by 41.2% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 856,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,625,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

