Teza Capital Management LLC Has $938,000 Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,774 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $53,819,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,382.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,059,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,759,000 after purchasing an additional 987,896 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 506.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,022,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,837,000 after acquiring an additional 854,113 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $21,066,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,396,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,559,000 after acquiring an additional 667,973 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 4.1%

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.33. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $318.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.58 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

