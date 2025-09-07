Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID Makes New $78,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $30.80 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $31.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

