The Boeing Company $BA Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID

Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID’s holdings in Boeing were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $393,736,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $265,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,197,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,327 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 19,333.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 997,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $170,190,000 after acquiring an additional 992,753 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 754,550 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $128,689,000 after acquiring an additional 535,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.90.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:BA opened at $229.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $242.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.90) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

