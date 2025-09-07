Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID Trims Stock Position in Permian Resources Corporation $PR

Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID cut its stake in shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 376.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter worth $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 433.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $67,398.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,555.49. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,742 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $67,431.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 91,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,467.10. This represents a 4.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PR opened at $13.89 on Friday. Permian Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Permian Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.47.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

