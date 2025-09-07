Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID Makes New $359,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $462,545,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,480,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414,265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,161,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $66.05 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.80 and its 200-day moving average is $60.59. The firm has a market cap of $101.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

