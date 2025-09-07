Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,571 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,981,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,296,123,000 after acquiring an additional 230,966 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,592,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,016,404,000 after purchasing an additional 612,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,800,614,000 after purchasing an additional 194,466 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,677,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,303,163,000 after buying an additional 579,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $200.32 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $279.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $143.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price objective on Danaher in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

