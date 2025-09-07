U S Wealth Group LLC. Acquires New Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

U S Wealth Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 126.9% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 69.0% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of WM opened at $220.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.69 and a 1-year high of $242.58. The stock has a market cap of $88.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.35.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

