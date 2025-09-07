Trybe Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Trybe Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 195,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,446,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 8.5% of Trybe Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 3,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% in the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSM. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $243.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $248.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

