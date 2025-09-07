Teza Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 140.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its position in Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956,701 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 39,194.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,517,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,851 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $2,076,592,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,391,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,282,398,000 after purchasing an additional 891,326 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,532 shares of company stock worth $18,648,987. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. TD Securities cut shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.52.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $418.70 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

