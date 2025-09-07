Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Purchased by Triavera Capital LLC

Triavera Capital LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 7.1% of Triavera Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Triavera Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 198,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 161,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of PM stock opened at $161.61 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.12 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.36. The stock has a market cap of $251.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

