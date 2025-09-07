Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Sells 3,806 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Newmont by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEM opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day moving average of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. CIBC set a $74.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.90 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.15.

In related news, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $477,160.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 32,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,472.30. This trade represents a 17.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $190,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,133.76. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,246 shares of company stock worth $1,253,559 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

