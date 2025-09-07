Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 2,183.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 476,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455,396 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $95,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 137.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $81,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

MGC opened at $236.06 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $173.32 and a 12 month high of $238.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.01.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.