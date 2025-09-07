Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,928,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,880 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $194,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,497,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,760,000 after purchasing an additional 857,098 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,689,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,258,000 after acquiring an additional 912,969 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,957,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,588,000 after acquiring an additional 545,244 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,235,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,790,000 after acquiring an additional 65,231 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,630,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,768,000 after acquiring an additional 792,628 shares during the period.

VTEB opened at $49.35 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.06.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

