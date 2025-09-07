Plancorp LLC Sells 76 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Plancorp LLC trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $277.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.97 and its 200-day moving average is $283.17. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $312.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.