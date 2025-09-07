Plancorp LLC Acquires 410 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,489,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,994,848,000 after acquiring an additional 289,655 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in FedEx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,264,993 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $795,940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,989 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,687 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $495,041,000 after buying an additional 135,290 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 85.9% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,585,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $386,399,000 after buying an additional 732,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 0.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,506,226 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $367,188,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,176.80. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,592.77. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $278.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.75.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $227.43 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a 1 year low of $194.29 and a 1 year high of $308.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.73 and its 200-day moving average is $228.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. FedEx has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.400-4.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

