Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys New Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 74.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,347,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,871 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 465,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,818,000 after purchasing an additional 29,169 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 351,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,638,000 after purchasing an additional 27,211 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on JBHT. UBS Group lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total transaction of $150,298.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,763.62. This represents a 51.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.76 per share, with a total value of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,201.72. The trade was a 18.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $143.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.79 and a fifty-two week high of $200.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.