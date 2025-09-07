Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunpointe LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.2% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.57.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.7%

MPC stock opened at $180.25 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $183.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.19. The firm has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 54.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,200. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

