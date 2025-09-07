Plancorp LLC Buys 555 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth $26,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.67.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $157.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.67. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $161.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.78%.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

