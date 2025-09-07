Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID Reduces Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID trimmed its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,061 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital accounts for about 2.2% of Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID owned approximately 0.05% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $42,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 76.9% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.51. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.95.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($1.23). FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.5%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 328.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised FS KKR Capital to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $18.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.