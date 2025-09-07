iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Stock Holdings Lessened by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,798,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,552,946 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.40% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $240,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 714,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,016,000 after buying an additional 59,459 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $91.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

