Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID Decreases Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF $GSY

Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID trimmed its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 62.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,088 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 19,286 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.27 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.15.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

