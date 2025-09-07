Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Trading Up 25.7% – Time to Buy?

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) shares were up 25.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 2,304,759 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 330% from the average daily volume of 536,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Rackla Metals Stock Up 25.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$121.09 million, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox bought 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$406,000.00. Insiders bought 2,025,667 shares of company stock worth $762,443 in the last ninety days. 13.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rackla Metals Company Profile

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

