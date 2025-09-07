Kestra Investment Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN

Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 81.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 102.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 75.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,492. This trade represents a 6.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE MTN opened at $157.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.25 and its 200-day moving average is $153.83. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $199.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.54. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vail Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTN

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.