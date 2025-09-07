Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $444.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $404.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $416.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.83.

NYSE HCA opened at $420.68 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $420.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $380.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.12. The firm has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

