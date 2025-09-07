Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 501 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,518.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $1,155,888.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 100,486 shares in the company, valued at $22,448,572.40. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.81.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $221.72 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $131.55 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.39 and its 200 day moving average is $195.67. The company has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

