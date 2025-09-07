Rise Advisors LLC Buys 224 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 173.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in Illumina by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina stock opened at $98.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.45. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.70 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Barclays upped their target price on Illumina from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Illumina from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Illumina from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.06.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

