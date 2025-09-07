Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO Takes $313,000 Position in The Kroger Co. $KR

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Melius Research raised Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Kroger from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR opened at $67.74 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 1.89%.The business had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 26,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $1,890,387.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 99,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,989,581.50. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yael Cosset sold 71,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $5,234,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 139,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,224,222.76. The trade was a 33.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,948 shares of company stock worth $14,422,926. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

