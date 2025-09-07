US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD Shares Sold by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,206,160. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.27.

Get Our Latest Report on US Foods

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD opened at $77.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.30. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $56.47 and a 52 week high of $85.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. Research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.