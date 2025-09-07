Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO Invests $549,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCV

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,248,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 886,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 111,936 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCV opened at $16.77 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $17.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

