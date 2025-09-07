Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO Invests $394,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2%

IWF opened at $449.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $438.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.22. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $454.18. The firm has a market cap of $117.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

