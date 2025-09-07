Financial Strategies Group Inc. Grows Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up about 1.5% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 115.1% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,518.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total value of $44,589.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,299.80. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $221.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.67. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $131.55 and a 52-week high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a PE ratio of 113.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.81.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

