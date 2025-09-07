3M Company $MMM Shares Sold by Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in 3M by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 642,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,921,000 after purchasing an additional 145,146 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, KKM Financial LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price objective on 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 target price on 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.78.

3M Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $155.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04. 3M Company has a 12-month low of $121.98 and a 12-month high of $164.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 96.48% and a net margin of 16.01%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.61%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $523,740.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,763.43. This trade represents a 57.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $925,859.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,522. This represents a 68.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.