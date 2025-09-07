Infinitum Asset Management LLC Acquires 175,000 Shares of Confluent, Inc. $CFLT

Infinitum Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Confluent makes up about 4.2% of Infinitum Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Infinitum Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $12,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,620,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,588 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,791,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 528,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 169,576 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Confluent by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Confluent by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Confluent news, Director Eric Vishria sold 30,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $619,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,123,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,468,940. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kong Phan sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $45,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 237,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,696.78. The trade was a 1.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,785 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,488 over the last three months. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research raised Confluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Capital One Financial set a $21.00 price target on Confluent in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $19.34 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 27.34% and a negative net margin of 29.27%.The firm had revenue of $282.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Confluent has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.360 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

