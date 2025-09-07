Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO Makes New $688,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 18,179.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,892,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181,652 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,638,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.00.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 361,937 shares in the company, valued at $91,117,639.75. The trade was a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $334.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 85.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.90 and a twelve month high of $356.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

