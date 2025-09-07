Talon Private Wealth LLC Takes $736,000 Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Talon Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,218,581 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $730,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088,095 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $183,836,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,249,208 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,593,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,307 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 7,342,577 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $283,644,000 after purchasing an additional 841,195 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,442,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $364,775,000 after buying an additional 790,952 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $53.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $58.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 55.37% and a net margin of 12.16%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LVS. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Argus raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

