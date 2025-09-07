Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $753,000 in Linde PLC $LIN

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.63.

LIN stock opened at $469.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $220.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $472.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.36.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.67%.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at $227,479,445.34. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

