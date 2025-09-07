Teza Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,317 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 272,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after buying an additional 26,519 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 41,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.15.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $257,140.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,061.46. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.3%

DVN stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21. Devon Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.Devon Energy’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

