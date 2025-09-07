Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. Takes $2.88 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000. Cboe Global Markets makes up 0.3% of Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 10.9% in the first quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 36,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $232.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.01. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.30 and a fifty-two week high of $255.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $218.00 price objective on Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $231.38.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

