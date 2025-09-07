Talon Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,596 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Talon Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $60.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

