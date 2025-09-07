Third Point LLC Buys 100,000 Shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 970,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Flutter Entertainment accounts for 3.3% of Third Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Third Point LLC’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $214,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1,375.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 78.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Flutter Entertainment by 90.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLUT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $353.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised Flutter Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flutter Entertainment

In related news, CEO Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.42, for a total value of $617,591.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,341,064.48. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.91, for a total value of $1,253,313.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,850 shares in the company, valued at $21,367,813.50. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $6,759,745 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:FLUT opened at $295.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.41. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.29. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 1-year low of $196.88 and a 1-year high of $313.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Flutter Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Flutter Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $245.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Stories

