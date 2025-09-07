Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 850 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 7,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 3,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $201.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.04. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $203.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

