Talon Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Talon Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4,318.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,959 shares during the quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 3.7% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,876,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 148,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,538,655.04. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $2,502,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 166,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,812,423.83. The trade was a 10.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 264,884 shares of company stock valued at $32,363,889. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $131.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.68. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $131.41. The company has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Zacks Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.54.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

