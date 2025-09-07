Teza Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.5% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

DIS opened at $117.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.01 and its 200 day moving average is $108.78. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

