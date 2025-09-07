Talon Private Wealth LLC Buys 5,649 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Talon Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 5,823.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Talon Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 96.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 33,254 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 77.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $400.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.80. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.98 and a 1 year high of $436.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.62.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $798.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Richard Giltner sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $879,225.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,613,606.40. This trade represents a 13.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.37, for a total value of $3,904,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,353.66. This represents a 59.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,181 shares of company stock valued at $39,441,679 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UTHR. Bank of America raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.62.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

