Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Innoviva, Inc. $INVA

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.39% of Innoviva worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INVA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 318.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,676,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,444 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Innoviva in the first quarter worth about $7,307,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Innoviva by 3,422.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 373,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 363,158 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Innoviva by 17.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,675,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,380,000 after purchasing an additional 251,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 132.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 234,898 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva Stock Performance

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average of $19.02. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $100.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Innoviva had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

INVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Innoviva from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Innoviva in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Innoviva in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Innoviva

Innoviva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.