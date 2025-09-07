Rise Advisors LLC Purchases 69 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $762,204,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 41.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,923,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,384 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 14.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,289,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,261,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,562 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 17,343.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,738,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,272,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Welltower news, Director Andrew Gundlach acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,200. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $167.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.22 billion, a PE ratio of 94.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.82. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.34 and a 1-year high of $171.09.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 167.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

