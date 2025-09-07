MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 12,811 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $33,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $739,000. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth $8,680,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Datadog by 1,727.7% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 70,523 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.10.

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock opened at $136.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 388.81, a P/E/G ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.34. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.72 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.85, for a total value of $1,421,754.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 201,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,997,812.70. This represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,950 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,050,433.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 181,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,011,720.64. The trade was a 4.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,505,813 shares of company stock worth $195,879,679. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

