Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Short Interest Update

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 277,400 shares, agrowthof101.0% from the July 31st total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 99,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SIFY stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sify Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the first quarter valued at $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 42,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sify Technologies by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 84,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.