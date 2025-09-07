Short Interest in HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Expands By 100.6%

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 143,800 shares, anincreaseof100.6% from the July 31st total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 719.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 719.0 days.
HEXPOL AB (publ) Stock Performance
HEXPOL AB (publ) stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. HEXPOL AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10.
HEXPOL AB (publ) Company Profile
