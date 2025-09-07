Short Interest in HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Expands By 100.6%

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 143,800 shares, anincreaseof100.6% from the July 31st total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 719.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 719.0 days.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Stock Performance

HEXPOL AB (publ) stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. HEXPOL AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Company Profile

HEXPOL AB (publ) engages in development, manufacture, and sale of various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden, Europe, the Americas, and Asia. It operates through two segments, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding segment develops and manufactures rubber compounds under the HEXFLAME, HEXLIGHT, GloMold, and other brands; thermoplastic elastomer compounds under the Dryflex, Mediprene, Epseal, and other brand names; and thermoplastic compounds under the RheTech brand.

